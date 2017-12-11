Bogota Airport starts USD140m expansion

ODINSA inaugurated (07-Dec-2017) the expansion of Bogota El Dorado International Airport's terminal. The project cost more than COP420 billion (USD140 million) and includes six additional aerobridges, three VIP lounges and over 25,000sqm of commercial areas. The airport's commercial offer includes Dufry Duty Free's Hudson, Tech on the go, The Market Place, Gaira Café, Attenza Duty Free, Archie's, la Plaza de Andrés, Wing Paris Croissant, Papa Johns, Inkanta, Montblanc and Dufry Duty Paid. The airport totals 1000ha, with six VIP lounges, 90 aerobridges, capacity to handle 8200 bags per hour, over 700,000 tonnes of cargo p/a and 43 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR - Spanish]