Oceania Biofuels selects Gladstone site for Australia's first commercial SAF biorefinery

Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced (13-Apr-2022) Gladstone was selected as the location for a new AUD500 million (USD372.5 million) renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) biorefinery. Mr Miles said Oceania Biofuels selected a site within the Yarwun Industrial Precinct in the Gladstone State Development Area for the refinery, which is now under contract with Economic Development Queensland. Mr Miles said the project "will be Australia's first commercial sustainable aviation fuel biorefinery, creating around 60 direct jobs and indirectly supporting an estimated 500 regional jobs during construction and operation". Construction is due to commence in 2023. [more - original PR]