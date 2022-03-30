OAG: Ryanair becomes fourth largest airline by capacity

OAG reported (29-Mar-2022) Ryanair is now the world's fourth largest airline by capacity, with 3.6 million seats scheduled for the week of 29-Mar-2022, taking the carrier ahead of United Airlines. Ryanair increased capacity by 27% week-on-week, but this was exceeded by easyJet with a 31% increase. British Airways moved to 19th place among global carriers, adding 20% more capacity and moving ahead of Air France. [more - original PR]