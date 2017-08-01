NSW Tourism Minister concerned regarding continued regulation of Sydney Airport

Australia's NSW Minister for Tourism Adam Marshall, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, expressed (01-Aug-2017) concern regarding "the way Sydney Airport continues to be regulated". Mr Marshall, particularly citing the 15 minute movement cap, stated regulation is an "impediment to attracting more visitation" and more flights to the facility. Mr Marshall implored the Australian Government to consider "practical and common sense" alternatives, such as removal of the 15 minute restriction, reclassification of aircraft, or enabling Sydney Airport to catch up on movements while retaining an average of 80 movements per hour.