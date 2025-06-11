NSW Government confirms Air New Zealand service to Western Sydney Airport
New South Wales' (NSW) Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper announced (11-Jun-2025) Air New Zealand plans to operate from Auckland to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport from mid 2027. The route is the "first to be supported" by the NSW Government's Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund and follows the confirmation of domestic and international services at the airport from Qantas Airways, Jetstar Airways and Singapore Airlines. The AUD16 million (USD10.5 million) incentive fund consists of AUD8 million (USD5.2 million) from the NSW Government with matching funds from the airport and is forecast to deliver 162,000 international visitors to the state, generating AUD530 million (USD346 million) in visitor expenditure. Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran stated: "We're delighted to be the first trans Tasman carrier to signal our intent to operate there as we continue to grow. It's a great opportunity to grow our network and better serve the rapidly expanding Western Sydney region". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]