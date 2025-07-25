NSW Government commits USD8.2m to creation of new NSW Take Off Fund

New South Wales' (NSW) Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper announced (25-Jul-2025) the NSW Government plans to invest AUD12.5 million (USD8.2 million) under the FY2025/26 budget to create the NSW Take Off Fund. The fund aims to secure additional flights and grow the visitor economy, increasing seat capacity by 8.5 million over the coming years. The initiative will provide financial and marketing support for new international and domestic routes, as well as existing routes committing additional frequencies. [more - original PR]