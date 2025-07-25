NSW Government commits USD8.2m to creation of new NSW Take Off Fund
New South Wales' (NSW) Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper announced (25-Jul-2025) the NSW Government plans to invest AUD12.5 million (USD8.2 million) under the FY2025/26 budget to create the NSW Take Off Fund. The fund aims to secure additional flights and grow the visitor economy, increasing seat capacity by 8.5 million over the coming years. The initiative will provide financial and marketing support for new international and domestic routes, as well as existing routes committing additional frequencies. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The NSW Government previously introduced the Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund, valued at AUD16 million with matched airport funding, to incentivise international airlines to launch routes to Western Sydney International Airport, aiming to generate 162,000 international visitors and AUD530 million in visitor expenditure1 2. This aligns with broader state goals to boost aviation capacity and achieve AUD91 billion in annual visitor economy expenditure by 20353.