14-Aug-2019 10:31 AM

Norwegian to discontinue three trans Atlantic routes from Dublin

Norwegian Air announced (13-Aug-2019) plans to suspend the following services, due to the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet, effective 15-Sep-2019:

Senior VP commercial long haul and new markets Matthew Robert Wood stated the routes "are no longer commercially viable considering the circumstances". Norwegian commenced wet lease operations on the routes in Mar/Apr-2019. [more - original PR]

