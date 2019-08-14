Norwegian to discontinue three trans Atlantic routes from Dublin

Norwegian Air announced (13-Aug-2019) plans to suspend the following services, due to the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet, effective 15-Sep-2019:

Dublin-New York Stewart;

Dublin-Providence;

Dublin-Hamilton;

The carrier also confirmed the following services remain suspended: Shannon-New York Stewart; Shannon-Providence; Cork-Providence.



Senior VP commercial long haul and new markets Matthew Robert Wood stated the routes "are no longer commercially viable considering the circumstances". Norwegian commenced wet lease operations on the routes in Mar/Apr-2019. [more - original PR]