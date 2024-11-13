Norwegian highlights Finnish passengers onboard purchase preferences

Norwegian reported (12-Nov-2024) Finnish passengers purchase coffee on its flights at twice the rate of other Nordic travellers, with around 15% of Finns buying coffee compared to 6% to 7% of Norwegians, Swedes and Danes. The most popular items for Finnish passengers this was bottled water, followed by Nescafe Gold organic coffee and ham and cheese pesto paninis. While beer is the top alcoholic choice for all Nordics, Swedes and Danes lean toward gin, whereas Norwegians and Finns prefer wine. [more - original PR - Finnish]