Norwegian Group to acquire Nordic Leisure Travel Group

Norwegian Group entered (16-Jun-2026) an agreement to acquire hotel and leisure travel experiences company Nordic Leisure Travel Group (NLTG) for SEK7.94 billion (EUR730.17 million), comprising a cash component of SEK3.5 billion (EUR321.86 million) and 300 million consideration shares in Norwegian. Closing is targeted during 2H2026. The transaction combines brands such as Sunclass Airlines, Ving, Spies, Tjäreborg and Globetrotter with Norwegian Air Shuttle AOC and Widerøe. The agreement will unite Norwegian, Widerøe, and NLTG under a single ownership structure, creating a vertically integrated travel group. The integrated group will encompass nearly 160 aircraft, tour and hotel operations, serving approximately 30 million customers p/a. The transaction is expected to increase annual group operating revenue by close to 50%. Upon completion, the owners of NLTG will become significant shareholders in the combined group, with Strawberry to hold an 8.9% share, Altor to hold 8.9% and TDR to hold 4.4%. Strawberry and Altor will propose one representative each for board representation. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval at Norwegian's extraordinary general meeting, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. [more - original PR]