Norwegian Group exercises option to purchase 30 additional 737 MAX 8s
Norwegian Group expanded (26-Sep-2025) its existing Boeing order by exercising the option to purchase 30 additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing the total firm order to 80 aircraft. Norwegian and Boeing agreed to adjust certain delivery dates, with the final aircraft in the order now scheduled for delivery in 2031. Norwegian Air Shuttle AOC CEO Geir Karlsen said the aircraft order supports the carrier's planned growth and sustainability targets. Norwegian has predominantly operated Boeing narrowbody aircraft since placing its first order for 737-800s in 2007. It was the first European airline to take delivery of the 737 MAX in 2017 and was also the first airline to operate the 737 MAX 8 on routes between Europe and the US. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - Norwegian]
Background ✨
Norwegian had a firm order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with deliveries scheduled from late 2025 to 2028, and held 30 options, which it considered converting to MAX 10s, with a decision on these options expected by the end of Sep-2025 according to CEO Geir Karlsen1.