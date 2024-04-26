Norwegian Group CEO concerned over Boeing delivery delays

Norwegian Group CEO Geir Karlsen, in the group's 1Q2024 results press conference, stated (25-Apr-2024) aircraft delivery delays are an issue, and "going forward we are concerned over deliveries from Boeing". Mr Karlsen added: "The good thing is that we have a fleet that is leased and we have redeliveries over the next years, that we can extend". Mr Karlsen continued: "This is something we will absolutely continue to do over the next 2/3 years", as he believes "it will be at least two years until we see the production level at Boeing at the level they want it to be".