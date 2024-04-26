26-Apr-2024 10:50 AM
Norwegian: Current booking trends remain encouraging
Norwegian reported (25-Apr-2024) "current booking trends remain encouraging with many customers now booking their summer holidays and business travellers placing high value on Norwegian's strong operating performance". The carrier noted: "Air travel remains a key priority among Norwegian's customers". The duration of the booking curve has improved compared to the two previous years, giving the company more visibility on bookings. [more - original PR]