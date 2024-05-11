North America 'really critical to the success' of Japan Airlines: Regional VP

Japan Airlines regional VP global sales the Americas Steve Myer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "North America is quite critical... Our role in North America is really critical to the success of the airline". Mr Myer added: "Bringing on more A350-900s, as well as neos, 787-9s - those especially will help us. I would expect in the future that the Americas will play a role with those aircraft".