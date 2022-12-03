3-Dec-2022 3:10 PM
Norse Atlantic VP: Pandemic state aid 'totally distorted the market'
Norse Atlantic Airways VP government and regulatory affairs Maria Borg, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (02-Dec-2022) "airlines needed assistance from governments" during the COVID-19 pandemic, but "there was no coherence" in the provision of state aid. Ms Borg said aid provided to individual airlines "totally distorted the market" and the relief measures should have been made available to all carriers.