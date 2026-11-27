Norse Atlantic Airways suspended (26-Nov-2026) all services on 26-Nov-2026, pending clarification whether a viable financing solution can be established. The board intends to file for bankruptcy if a short term financing solution is not urgently secured. The board continues to consider options to secure short term financing. The company is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover that would include a financing solution. An information meeting with bondholders was held on 25-Nov-2026. [more - original PR]