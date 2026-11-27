Norse Atlantic Airways suspends services pending clarification on viable financing solution
Norse Atlantic Airways suspended (26-Nov-2026) all services on 26-Nov-2026, pending clarification whether a viable financing solution can be established. The board intends to file for bankruptcy if a short term financing solution is not urgently secured. The board continues to consider options to secure short term financing. The company is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover that would include a financing solution. An information meeting with bondholders was held on 25-Nov-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Norse Atlantic Airways’ strategic review, formally initiated in Jul-2026, attracted multiple parties signing NDAs and was due to receive indicative proposals in 2H2026, with potential outcomes including a sale, merger or partnership1. It later said it discussed short term financing and a possible takeover, while also considering alternatives such as ACMI contracts2. Norway’s Civil Aviation Authority imposed a NOK8000-per-working-day fine from 20-Nov-2026 over unpaid passenger claims2.