Norse Atlantic Airways' strategic review advancing with strong interest
Norse Atlantic Airways stated (20-Aug-2026) the strategic review is advancing with strong interest. Multiple parties signed non disclosure agreements and entered the process, including after the formal initiation in Jul-2026. Norse Atlantic Airways expects indicative proposals in 2H2026. Potential outcomes include a sale, merger or partnership. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Norse’s board advanced the formal strategic review after receiving interest, with returning IndiGo-operated aircraft expected to lift ACMI capacity and asset flexibility, while it discussed ACMI placements for up to five aircraft and planned winter 2026/27 flying on selected routes such as Europe–Orlando and Europe–New York.1 In 2Q2026, CEO Eivind Roald said it was not satisfied with results, but it delivered record quarterly unit revenue, implemented cost reductions, cancelled the Los Angeles summer programme and shifted towards a more flexible, selective charter/ACMI approach focused on profitability.2