Norse Atlantic Airways' strategic review advancing with strong interest

Norse’s board advanced the formal strategic review after receiving interest, with returning IndiGo-operated aircraft expected to lift ACMI capacity and asset flexibility, while it discussed ACMI placements for up to five aircraft and planned winter 2026/27 flying on selected routes such as Europe–Orlando and Europe–New York.1 In 2Q2026, CEO Eivind Roald said it was not satisfied with results, but it delivered record quarterly unit revenue, implemented cost reductions, cancelled the Los Angeles summer programme and shifted towards a more flexible, selective charter/ACMI approach focused on profitability.2