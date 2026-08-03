Norse Atlantic Airways outlines plans following redelivery of five damp leased aircraft

Norse Atlantic Airways announced (31-Jul-2026) the redelivery of the remaining five aircraft operated for IndiGo will increase available ACMI capacity and provide more asset flexibility in the ongoing strategic review. Norse Atlantic Airways is engaged in discussions with several carriers regarding ACMI opportunities for up to five aircraft. Norse Atlantic Airways also intends to deploy part of the returning fleet within its own network for increased production on selected profitable routes during winter 2026/27, such as services from Europe to Orlando and New York. The carrier's board decided to move forward with a formal process, which may result in a sale, merger or partnership, given the level of interest received to date as part of the strategic review. [more - original PR]