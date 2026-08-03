Norse Atlantic Airways outlines plans following redelivery of five damp leased aircraft
Norse Atlantic Airways announced (31-Jul-2026) the redelivery of the remaining five aircraft operated for IndiGo will increase available ACMI capacity and provide more asset flexibility in the ongoing strategic review. Norse Atlantic Airways is engaged in discussions with several carriers regarding ACMI opportunities for up to five aircraft. Norse Atlantic Airways also intends to deploy part of the returning fleet within its own network for increased production on selected profitable routes during winter 2026/27, such as services from Europe to Orlando and New York. The carrier's board decided to move forward with a formal process, which may result in a sale, merger or partnership, given the level of interest received to date as part of the strategic review. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IndiGo planned to end its damp lease of Norse’s six 787-9s and discontinue widebody operations from 25-Oct-2026, citing a challenging environment driven by geopolitical tensions, while shifting Mumbai-Amsterdam to A321XLR and pausing London Heathrow until A350-900 deliveries1. IndiGo had already returned one 787-9 after suspending Manchester services, with Norse CEO Eivind Roald stating the extra aircraft would be deployed on profitable Thailand routes2.