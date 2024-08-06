6-Aug-2024 9:41 AM
Norse Atlantic Airways completes Norway-Darwin charter
Norse Atlantic Airways completed (05-Aug-2024) an Oslo-Darwin flight on 04-Aug-2024, chartered by Albastar and brokered by Aircontact. The operation marks the first time that a nonstop flight from Norway to Australia has taken place. The 16.5 hour flight was operated using Boeing 787-9 equipment. Norse Atlantic Airway director charter and ACMI Mette Birkedahl commented: "The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is the perfect aircraft for ultra long distance flying and we are proud to demonstrate its capabilities on this historic route". [more - original PR]