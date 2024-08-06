Loading
6-Aug-2024 9:41 AM

Norse Atlantic Airways completes Norway-Darwin charter

Norse Atlantic Airways completed (05-Aug-2024) an Oslo-Darwin flight on 04-Aug-2024, chartered by Albastar and brokered by Aircontact. The operation marks the first time that a nonstop flight from Norway to Australia has taken place. The 16.5 hour flight was operated using Boeing 787-9 equipment. Norse Atlantic Airway director charter and ACMI Mette Birkedahl commented: "The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is the perfect aircraft for ultra long distance flying and we are proud to demonstrate its capabilities on this historic route". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More