Norse Atlantic Airways and PIA sign ACMI agreement for two 787-9s

PIA scheduled further UK capacity growth from 27-Oct-2026, increasing Islamabad-London Heathrow from three to five times weekly and Lahore-London Heathrow from weekly to twice weekly, per its Facebook account.1 PIA had resumed Islamabad-London Heathrow three times weekly on 29-Mar-2026 and restarted Lahore-London Heathrow as a weekly service, both operated with Boeing 777 equipment and listed by OAG as sole-operator routes.2 3