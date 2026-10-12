Norse Atlantic Airways and PIA sign ACMI agreement for two 787-9s
Norse Atlantic Airways and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) signed (09-Oct-2026) an ACMI agreement for two Boeing 787-9s. Commencing Nov-2026, the aircraft will commence deployment on PIA services connecting Pakistan and the UK. PIA CEO Amir Hayat stated: "UK is an important market for PIA, and this agreement will allow us to expand the much-needed capacity and provide greater choice and connectivity for passengers travelling on these routes". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
PIA scheduled further UK capacity growth from 27-Oct-2026, increasing Islamabad-London Heathrow from three to five times weekly and Lahore-London Heathrow from weekly to twice weekly, per its Facebook account.1 PIA had resumed Islamabad-London Heathrow three times weekly on 29-Mar-2026 and restarted Lahore-London Heathrow as a weekly service, both operated with Boeing 777 equipment and listed by OAG as sole-operator routes.2 3