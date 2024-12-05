Loading
Nordic Aviation Group files for bankruptcy

Nordic Aviation Group filed (04-Dec-2024) a petition with the court on 29-Nov-2024 to declare Nordica and Xfly bankrupt. Temporary receivers were appointed for Nordica and the court imposed a restriction on all transactions with Nordica's assets, as of 04-Dec-2024. The court will also appoint a temporary bankruptcy administrator for Xfly in the future. The majority of aircraft leased by Nordic Aviation Group were returned to the destination specified by the leasing companies. Nordic Aviation Group also returned aircraft owned by Transporti Varahaldus OÜ to Tallinn Lennart Meri Airport. The company's debts amount to EUR38 million, after deducting the value of assets. [more - original PR]

