15-Jul-2025 3:26 PM

No1 Lounges to open at Jersey Airport in Jul-2025

No1 Lounges announced (14-Jul-2025) plans to open a 5900sqft location at Jersey Airport on 18-Jul-2025. The lounge will be the brand's only outside the UK. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Jersey Airport previously announced that the No1 Lounges facility would feature panoramic sea views and complimentary catering, and that the opening was part of a long term master plan to enhance the passenger experience, which also included recent upgrades to security screening technology1.

