Nis Airport management transferred from City of Nis to Serbian Govt

Nis Konstantin Veliki Airport announced (09-Aug-2018) management of the airport was transferred from the City of Nis to Serbia's Government (SeeNews, 10-Aug-2018). Minister for Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic said Nis Airport is of "strategic importance for Serbia as an alternative airport to Belgrade", noting the agreement to take over management of the airport will enable it to function normally, with funding to be provided for investments to ensure the airport's future development. Ms Mihajlovic said efforts will be made to increase passenger traffic at the airport to 750,000 by 2027, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Serbian]