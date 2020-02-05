Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Feb-2020 12:28 PM

Nigeria launches new visa policy, prioritising technology and automation

Nigeria's Presidency, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (04-Feb-2020) the launch of the 2020 Nigeria Visa Policy as part of a wider Nigeria Immigration Service reform programme. The visa policy includes a new border management information system, biometric e-visas and a system to conduct security checks with local and global databases. The policy prioritises technology and automation to improve security and transparency, including a biometric database of visa recipients. The number of visa categories was increased from six to 79, "to ensure that visas are more efficiently matched to the purpose of travel".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More