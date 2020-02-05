Nigeria launches new visa policy, prioritising technology and automation

Nigeria's Presidency, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (04-Feb-2020) the launch of the 2020 Nigeria Visa Policy as part of a wider Nigeria Immigration Service reform programme. The visa policy includes a new border management information system, biometric e-visas and a system to conduct security checks with local and global databases. The policy prioritises technology and automation to improve security and transparency, including a biometric database of visa recipients. The number of visa categories was increased from six to 79, "to ensure that visas are more efficiently matched to the purpose of travel".