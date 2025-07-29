Newcastle Williamtown Airport opens new terminal ahead of schedule

Newcastle Williamtown Airport opened (29-Jul-2025) its new terminal ahead of schedule, following more than 314,000 hours of construction. The facility was initially scheduled to open in Aug-2025. Key features include:

Swing-gate functionality, allowing for transition between domestic and international operations;

A larger arrivals hall with new signage, digital wayfinding and more efficient connections from car park to gate;

Enhanced pick-up zones and two hours of free parking in Long Stay Saver;

The opening of a Crosswinds Coffee Co location;

Widebody aircraft capability, completed runway upgrades and new aerobridges to support future international flights.

Airport CEO Linc Horton stated: "Delivered over four years, creating 4400 jobs in the long term and giving our region a terminal ready to grow beyond 2.5 million passengers a year. Our shareholder councils have built a lasting legacy with this project". Mr Horton added: "This is the largest investment in the region's aviation tourism history. With this terminal now operational, we're ready to welcome more visitors, open new trade channels and connect the Hunter to more of the world". [more - original PR]