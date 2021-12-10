New Zealand Govt: Rapid antigen testing available at no cost to meet domestic travel requirements

New Zealand's Ministry of Health stated (09-Dec-2021) to meet domestic travel requirements from mid Dec-2021, 15 minute coronavirus rapid antigen testing will be available at no cost from community pharmacies throughout New Zealand until the end of Jan-2022. When the Auckland boundary lifts at 23:59 on 14-Dec-2021, anyone travelling from Auckland who is not fully vaccinated will need to carry with them evidence of a negative test result within 72 hours of travel. In addition, those who are travelling in other parts of the country with a transport company that requires unvaccinated individuals to be tested will also be required to carry evidence of a negative test result. Testing for asymptomatic unvaccinated individuals over 12 years wishing to depart from Auckland, and asymptomatic unvaccinated domestic travellers from elsewhere in New Zealand, can be a supervised rapid antigen test at selected community pharmacies. As 97.2% of the population live within 20 minutes' drive from a community pharmacy, use of this network will ensure testing is widely available for all those that need it during this time. [more - original PR]