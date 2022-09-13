Become a CAPA Member
13-Sep-2022 1:08 PM

New Zealand Government retires COVID-19 Protection Framework

New Zealand's Government removed (12-Sep-2022) the 'COVID-19 Protection Framework', also known as the traffic light system, from 23:59 on 12-Sep-2022. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated: "You will no longer be required by Government to wear a mask anywhere, except in healthcare settings like hospitals, GPs and aged residential care facilities… All remaining Government vaccine mandates will end in two weeks on 26-Sep-2022. It will now be an employer's discretion as to whether they require their workforce to be vaccinated". Ms Ardern added: "Vaccination requirements for all travellers arriving into New Zealand including air crew also ends, and the requirement to test on day 0/1 and 5/6 will now just be encouraged". [more - original PR]

