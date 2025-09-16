16-Sep-2025 11:24 AM
New Zealand Government releases 25 point Aviation Action Plan
New Zealand's Government released (16-Sep-2025) a new Aviation Action Plan featuring 25 points to grow and future proof the sector. Key actions include:
- Promote growth and innovation by reworking specific civil aviation rules, including in emerging technologies such as drones and uncrewed aircraft, improving the pace of regulatory decision making, reducing certification wait times and automating routine tasks;
- Developing a programme of work to address workforce issues, including by updating pilot and engineer training pipelines, promoting aviation careers and progressing international mutual recognition of licences where appropriate;
- Making the Royal New Zealand Air Force's Base Ohakea available as an alternative runway for widebody aircraft on a permanent basis;
- Strengthening passengers' consumer rights and improving accessibility for disabled travellers;
- Securing vulnerable regional routes by supporting small airlines through concessionary loans and providing investment for interlining arrangements. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
New Zealand recently enacted a new Civil Aviation Act that introduced independent review mechanisms for regulatory decisions and enhanced transparency in airline cooperation agreements, aiming to improve competition and consumer outcomes1. The government also held meetings with regional airlines and airports to address regional connectivity and competition challenges2.