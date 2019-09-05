New Zealand Government launches 'Tourism Attraction Programme'

New Zealand Government announced (04-Sep-2019) the launch of the "Tourism Attraction Programme" aiming to "enrich New Zealand through sustainable tourism growth". New Zealand Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said as tourism is New Zealand's "largest export earner, tourism plays a pivotal role in the economy and so it's important we are committed to attracting high quality investment in the sector". Under the agreement, New Zealand aims to "professionalise the ability for tourism ventures to raise private capital and accelerate investment in commercial tourism projects" and "keep developing exceptional attractions that meet the demands of visitors". [more - original PR]