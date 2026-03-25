New Zealand Government awards USD3.8m loan to Hamilton International Airport for runway extension
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Background ✨
Hamilton International Airport said the NZD6.5 million Regional Infrastructure Fund loan supported a NZD9.8 million runway extension project, with the airport contributing NZD3.3 million, tendered via formal procurement and with physical works planned for late 2026 over 12 months.1 Airport CEO Mark Morgan said ministers had been receptive to building a more resilient national aviation network and Hamilton’s role within it.1