Hamilton International Airport welcomes government loan for USD5.7m runway extension project
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Background ✨
Hamilton International Airport’s traffic grew strongly in 2H2025, with passengers up 39% and international volumes boosted by Jetstar services to Sydney and the Gold Coast, helping it move towards its first modest profit since 2019 without land sales, according to CEO Mark Morgan1. Hamilton also prepared for renewed jet operations, including Air New Zealand’s planned A320 deployment on Christchurch-Hamilton from 18-Sep-2025 and terminal upgrades to support Jetstar’s international start-up2 3.