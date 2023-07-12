Become a CAPA Member
12-Jul-2023 10:45 AM

New Zealand Customs Service introduces digital declaration option at Christchurch and Wellington

New Zealand Customs Service introduced (11-Jul-2023) a digital arrival declaration option for passengers entering New Zealand. The option is available at Christchurch International Airport and Wellington Airport and will be expanded to Queenstown Airport from 20-Jul-2023 and Auckland International Airport in Aug-2023. Paper declaration forms will continue to be available. [more - original PR]

