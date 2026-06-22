New Zealand and Türkiye sign MoU for development of air services
Türkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, via its official Twitter account, announced (20-Jun-2026) the signing of a MoU between Türkiye and New Zealand for the development of air services. Designated carriers are granted the opportunity to utilise fifth freedom rights at two intermediate points to be determined in the future. Carriers from each country maintain the right to operate 14 times weekly.
Background ✨
Türkiye’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation signed multiple air-transport MoUs lifting capacity and access limits, including expanding Algeria frequencies from 35 to 80 weekly and removing point restrictions1. It also concluded MoUs raising passenger entitlements to 14 weekly and incorporating fifth freedom rights with Hong Kong (signed 15-Sep-2025) and Canada, with Canada frequencies rising from 12 to 21 weekly alongside unrestricted cargo and fifth freedom rights2 3.