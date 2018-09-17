New terminal at Accra Airport now fully operational

Ghana Airports Company Limited, via its official Twitter account, announced (15-Sep-2018) terminal 3 at Accra Kotoka International Airport went live on 15-Sep-2018, becoming fully operational and ready for commercial operations following a series of tests and simulations. MD John Dekyem Attafuah stated: "We've had two major simulations where we have put in about 2000 passengers on each occasion. We've evaluated, debriefed and made the necessary corrections and finally, today is here! It's been fantastic. Everybody who's been through here has been excited about this" (Joy Business, 16-Sep-2018). Mr Attafuah noted the new terminal is both expected to attract more airlines into Ghana and boost its economy. He added that incumbent airlines are also expected to increase capacity and "make this sector take its right position". The terminal will be officially inaugurated by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 02-Oct-2018.