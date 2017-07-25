Ethiopia creates new aviation holding group for airline, airports and other business units

Ethiopian Airlines Group announced (21-Jul-2017) the Ethiopian Government would establish a new aviation holding group for strategic aviation business units, including Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Cargo, Ethiopian Airports Enterprise (EAE), Ethiopian Aviation Academy, Ethiopian Inflight Catering Services, Ethiopian MRO Services and Ethiopian Hotel and Tourism Services. EAE joined the new group to leverage synergies among member companies and will maintain internal autonomy and its own brand. Ethiopian Airlines Group stated: "The ultimate aim is to upgrade the customer experience at the airport to meet global standard and thereby making ADD airport [Addis Ababa Bole International Airport] the best connecting hub in Africa". Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said: "The new formation will create common direction and strong synergy to improve services by eliminating waste and redundant activities". [more - original PR]