New Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport to fully open in 2030

Government of Dubai reported (18-Oct-2018) the expansion of Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International Airport is expected to completed by 2030, five years later than originally anticipated. According to Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), the airport will be able to accommodate 130 million passengers p/a within the first year of opening. Once all projects are complete, the airport will be able to handle 260 million passengers p/a. As previously reported by CAPA, DAEP recently launched a substructure package tender for the airport project. A contract is scheduled to be awarded in 1Q2019. [more - original PR]