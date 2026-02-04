New Caledonia Government confirms date for Air Caledonia transfer to Noumea Tontouta

New Caledonia's Government confirmed (30-Jan-2026) the transfer of Air Caledonie operations from Noumea Magenta Airport to Noumea Tontouta Airport, effective 02-Mar-2026. The Government stated that coordination with authorities and institutional partners has enabled the carrier to "anticipate the technical, operational and logistical aspects essential to the success of this transition". The Government added the carrier is "ready to welcome its passengers and operate its flights from La Tontouta Airport under optimal conditions". [more - original PR - French]