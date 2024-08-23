Neste manager renewable aviation: Making SAF available in Latin America 'is the biggest challenge'

Neste manager renewable aviation Max Jallad, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) airlines in Latin America want sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to be available, but providing SAF to the region "is the biggest challenge". Mr Jallad said the solution of importing neat SAF to a fuel blending facility in the region could be the "low hanging fruit". He also stated that whichever country in the region is first to commence large scale commercial SAF production will "benefit the adjacent markets as well".