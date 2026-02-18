Neste and World Fuel Services enter five year agreement for SAF supply in UK and Europe
Neste and World Fuel Services entered (17-Feb-2026) a five year agreement to expand the availability of Neste supplied sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at more than 100 airports across World Fuel Services' network in the UK and Europe. The agreement will support World Fuel's ability to secure SAF supply and comply with regulatory requirements, including ReFuelEU Aviation and the UK SAF mandate. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
World Fuel Services previously partnered with Neste to enhance SAF access for European commercial, business, and general aviation customers, with an agreement expanding supply to more than 100 airport locations in its European network and supporting regulatory compliance such as the EU and UK mandates1. World Fuel Services also became an authorised distributor of Neste's SAF at Paris Le Bourget Airport2.