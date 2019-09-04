Become a CAPA Member
4-Sep-2019 4:10 PM

NDRC approves Fuzhou Changle International Airport's USD3bn phase two expansion project

Fuzhou Changle International Airport received (03-Sep-2019) approval for phase two expansion project from China National Development and Reform Commission. The CNY21.3 billion (USD3.0 billion) project includes the following construction works:

  • Construction of a 3600m x 60m second runway and relevant taxiway;
  • Construction of a 255,000sqm second terminal;
  • Construction of 60 new aircraft stands, eight cargo aircraft stands and relevant supporting facilities;
  • Construction of second air traffic control tower and new 9000sqm air traffic management centre;
  • Reconstruction of exisiting air traffic control tower and air traffic management centre;
  • Construction of second aviation fuel station and distribution channel;
  • The airport targets 36 million passengers and 450,000 tonnes cargo p/a by 2030 upon project completion. [more - original PR - Chinese]

