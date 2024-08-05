NCAA clarifies grounding status of Arik Air aircraft

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), via its official Facebook account, confirmed (03-Aug-2024) the grounding of three aircraft in Arik Air's fleet (MSNs 5NMJF, 5NMJQ and 5NBKX). NCAA added the carrier's operations have not been suspended and the airline remains eligible to operate the remainder of its fleet. As previously reported by CAPA, the grounding is related to a Supreme Court order stating the carrier owes a USD2.5 million aircraft lease debt to Atlas Petroleum.