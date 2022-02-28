28-Feb-2022 11:44 AM
Nassau Lynden Pindling Airport becomes first international US PreCheck location
US TSA expanded (24-Feb-2022) the TSA PreCheck programme to Nassau Lynden Pindling International Airport, the first international PreCheck location. The programme provides expedited screening for eligible and participating US travellers at a cost of USD85 for a five year membership. TSA administrator David Pekoske stated: "Permanently opening this TSA PreCheck lane for travellers who join the risk based programme is a credit to the Government of The Bahamas and the commitment of the officers who are maintaining the highest standards of transportation security". [more - original PR]