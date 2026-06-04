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    4-Jun-2026 3:43 PM

    NASA studies ultra-efficient commercial aircraft under AACES 2050 project

    NASA reported (03-Jun-2026) it conducted five studies under its Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability (AACES) 2050 project to identify technologies and concepts for ultra-efficient commercial aircraft that could enter service in around 2050. NASA said the studies are expected to lead to integrated system demonstrations of novel airframe and propulsion combinations, "paradigm-busting" configurations and technologies for multiple fuel options. The AACES Phase 1 contracts to develop future scenarios and identify technologies and concepts were awarded in Nov-2024 to Aurora Flight Sciences, Electra.aero, Georgia Institute of Technology, JetZero and Pratt & Whitney. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    NASA's AACES 2050 awards totalled USD11.5 million across Aurora Flight Sciences, Electra.aero, Georgia Institute of Technology, JetZero and Pratt & Whitney, with studies due for completion by mid-2026 and covering alternative fuels, hydrogen, novel configurations and propulsion efficiency improvements1. Separately, NASA's HyTEC project progressed towards a hybrid-electric turbofan core demonstrator with GE Aerospace, targeting 10% fuel-burn reduction and 2030s readiness, with Pratt & Whitney planning phase two work during 2024-20272 3.

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