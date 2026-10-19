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    19-Oct-2026 11:25 AM

    Naples Airport to resume commercial services in Dec-2026 with American Airlines launch to Charlotte

    Naples Airport confirmed (16-Oct-2026) American Airlines plans to commence twice daily Charlotte-Naples service on 02-Dec-2026, operated by PSA Airlines with 65 seat Bombardier CRJ700 equipment. Naples Airport Authority executive director Chris Rozansky commented: "Naples Airport welcomed its last commercial flight in 2017, and American's decision to return will give residents of Naples and Collier County a convenient option for business and leisure travel". The airport noted American Airlines will operate via its North Road Terminal, which is "currently undergoing renovations". [more - original PR]

    Background

    American Airlines’ 29-Jun-2026 schedules showed 14 weekly Charlotte-Naples flights from 02-Dec-2026 to 05-Apr-2027 using CRJ700s, with no competing carrier on the route, and described Naples as a new American station.1 In May-2026, Naples Airport said American filed a letter of intent for three daily Naples flights, to be operated by PSA Airlines, and offered annual lease/rental support for North Road Terminal modifications without requesting incentives.2

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