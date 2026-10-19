Naples Airport to resume commercial services in Dec-2026 with American Airlines launch to Charlotte

American Airlines’ 29-Jun-2026 schedules showed 14 weekly Charlotte-Naples flights from 02-Dec-2026 to 05-Apr-2027 using CRJ700s, with no competing carrier on the route, and described Naples as a new American station.1 In May-2026, Naples Airport said American filed a letter of intent for three daily Naples flights, to be operated by PSA Airlines, and offered annual lease/rental support for North Road Terminal modifications without requesting incentives.2