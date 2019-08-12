Namibian Government yet to make a decision on the future of Air Namibia

Air Namibia stated (07-Aug-2019) the Namibian Government's Cabinet Committee on Treasury for Public Enterprises "has not taken a decision yet regarding the future of Air Namibia", but added the carrier "shall continue operating as an airline of choice". The airline, in cooperation with the government and consultants, is "engaged in a process of re-evaluating the strategy and supporting Air Namibia's business model that will ensure the sustainability of the national airline as a going concern". The objective of the re-evaluation is "to identify opportunities to improve financial performance, enhance efficiency and reduce costs across the airline's entire route network". [more - original PR]