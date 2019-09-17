Namibia Airports Company launches USD17m Windhoek Hosea Kutako Airport expansion project

Namibia Airports Company announced (16-Sep-2019) Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport will commence a congestion alleviation project on 23-Sep-2019. The project will expand the airport's terminal building infrastructure and is valued at NAD250 million (USD17 million). Namibia Airports Company board of directors chairman Leake Hangala reported Nexus Building Contractors as the airport contractor and will be joined by other entirely Namibian owned companies. Mr Hangala stated: "This project is aimed at doubling the handling capacity of the airport to accommodate increased passenger movements up until 2030". Work includes increasing in check in counters to a total of 18, with additional five self service check in kiosks and an increase in the departure security screening points from three to five. The project will also increase departure immigration counters to seven and expand the departure hall to accommodate the growing passenger movement at the airport. Work is scheduled for completion by Sep-2020. [more - original PR]