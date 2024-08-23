NACO chief economist: Electric aircraft to gradually gain CASK advantage over conventional aircraft

Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) chief economist and financial advisory lead Mick Werson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) CASK for electric aircraft will initially be approximately 13% greater than conventional aircraft, for aircraft in the range of nine to 12 seats, when electric aircraft are introduced in 2027. Mr Werson said the major new cost item will be the aircraft's battery. By around 2050, CASK for electric aircraft is forecast to be approximately 9% less than conventional aircraft due to improvements in technology. Mr Werson said electric aircraft are "not competitive" on CASK in the short term, but noted that governments "have the instruments" to make electric aircraft "competitive from the beginning".