NACO chief economist: Development of electric aircraft 'in full swing'

Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) chief economist and financial advisory lead Mick Werson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) electric aircraft will represent the "first opportunity" for the industry to operate aircraft in a sustainable way with no emissions. Mr Werson said the development of electric aircraft is "in full swing" but is in a "very dynamic landscape" with many changes, including companies entering and exiting the market.

