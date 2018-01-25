Munich Airport CEO: New LCC market dynamics redefining airport/airline relationships

Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) president and Munich Airport CEO Dr Michael Kerkloh, speaking at the European Parliament, underlined (24-Jan-2018) new market dynamics resulting in increasing airport competition. Dr Kerkloh noted LCC expansion at primary airports and development of long haul offerings, adoption of low cost norms by full service carriers and increased intensity of competition among airports to gain LCC traffic are dynamics redefining airport/airline relationships. Dr Kerkloh said evaluation of the EU directive on airport charges by the European Commission "must resolve the contradiction in policy approaches between airport charges and state aid", and that "new market dynamics need to be at the core of the evaluation".[more - original PR]