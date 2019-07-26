Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Jul-2019 10:53 AM

MTU Aero Engines raises EBIT and cash conversion rate outlook for 2019

MTU Aero Engines raised (25-Jul-2019) its forecast for 2019. The company is now projecting an adjusted EBIT margin around 16%, up from its original forecast of 15.5%. 2019 full year net adjusted income is expected to increase in line with EBIT (2018 EBIT adjusted: EUR671.4 million, 2018 net income adjusted: EUR479.1 million). The cash conversion rate (ratio of free cash flow to net income adjusted) is expected at 65% to 70% in 2019, up from the previous forecast of 55% to 65% (2018: 42%). MTU Aero Engines CEO Reiner Winkler said the increase in the earnings outlook "mainly reflects two factors: One is that our MTU Maintenance Zhuhai site in China developed somewhat more positively than anticipated. In addition, changes in the product mix also had a positive effect". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More