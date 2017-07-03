MLITT publishes guidelines for Kumamoto Airport privatisation

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) reportedly published the tender guidelines for the privatisation of Kumamoto Airport on 30-Jun-2017 (Sankei Shimbun/NHK News/Mainichi Shimbun, 30-Jun/01-Jul-2017). The guidelines state interested operators will have the opportunity to bid for a 48 year concession contact for the airport, with the option to extend for a further 10 years in the event of an unexpected natural disaster. Demolishing and rebuilding the terminal building damaged in an earthquake in Apr-2016 is reportedly a requirement of the concession contract. As previously reported by CAPA, MLITT plans for Kumamoto Airport to commence privatised operations by Apr-2020.